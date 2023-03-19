Rick Pitino meeting with St. John’s higher-ups Sunday night

ALBANY — St. John’s courtship of Rick Pitino will take its next step Sunday night.

School higher-ups will meet with the Hall of Fame coach, a source told The Post.

Pitino has been the sole focus of the Johnnies’ coaching search since parting ways with Mike Anderson nine days ago.

The Post was first to report mutual interest between the two parties the day before St. John’s fired Anderson, who was let go after four mostly underwhelming seasons.

The 70-year-old Pitino has led Iona University to two MAAC regular-season crowns and two conference tournament titles in the last three years.

Iona lost on Friday to Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament, ending its 27-win season.

A major factor in St. John’s pursuit is president Fr. Brian Shanley, who nearly hired Pitino at Providence 12 years ago and has been “relentless” in his pursuit of the legendary coach, a source said.





Rick Pitino is meeting with St. John’s higher-ups Sunday night. Getty Images





Rick Pitino with Iona forward Silas Sunday (33) during their March Madness game against UConn on March 17, 2023. Getty Images

Pitino has called Shanley a “superstar.”

Pitino has wanted to meet directly with those in charge and tour the St. John’s campus and facilities before agreeing to a deal.