Rick Pitino lands first St. John’s recruit in Daniss Jenkins

Rick Pitino is on the board.
After losing one Iona University star earlier in the week, a different one is following Pitino to Queens.
Daniss Jenkins verbally committed to St. John’s on Thursday, becoming Pitino’s first recruit at the Queens school.
Jenkins was an All-MAAC second-team selection last year after averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds, and helping Iona win the MAAC regular-season and postseason titles.
He took a visit with MAAC Player of the Year Walter Clayton to St. John’s last weekend.
On Tuesday, Clayton picked Florida over St. John’s.
The 6-foot-3 Jenkins heard from a number of schools, such as Ohio State, SMU and Wichita State, but was set on the Johnnies and finishing up his college career with Pitino.
“Coach ‘P’ took care of me here at Iona. I had one of the best years of my college career with him,” Jenkins told The Post. “It was a no-brainer to go be with him for my last year of eligibility.”