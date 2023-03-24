Rick Pitino is off to the races to improve St. John’s roster

Rick Pitino and his coaching staff have been busy since the moment his introductory press conference ended, actively recruiting a number of intriguing prospects for the coming season.

The Hall of Fame coach has said he expects to bring in as many as eight new players, with questions still left unanswered about players on the current roster.

Sophomores O’Mar Stanley and Rafael Pinzon have entered the transfer portal, and more teammates are expected to follow.

Joel Soriano, already named the team’s captain by Pitino, is a lock to return, and Drissa Traore, Mohamed Keita, Posh Alexander and AJ Storr are all possibilities to come back.

High school recruit Harrison Reede opened up his recruitment on Friday, while signed recruits Brandon Gardner and Yaxel Lendeborg have spoken to the staff and remain committed for the time being.





Rick Pitino and his team are off to the races in building St. John’s roster for the 2023 season. AP

Through four days of Pitino’s tenure, here is a look at some of the Red Storm’s top targets:

Walter Clayton Jr.

The Iona transfer and MAAC Player of the Year began an official visit at Florida on Friday and will visit St. John’s next week.

Those two schools are the sophomore’s sole focus right now, he told The Post.

The nation’s top free-throw shooter at 95.3 percent and a 43.1 percent 3-point shooter, the Lake Wales, Fla., native plans to make a decision in the next few weeks, if not sooner.





Walter Clayton Jr. dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Andre Jackson Jr. during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Tournament. USA TODAY Sports

Chris Ledlum

One of the best players in the Ivy League, the 6-foot-6 Ledlum averaged 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds this past season at Harvard.

He’s a Brooklyn native, which could give St. John’s an edge if the senior forward wants to come home.

Competition will be tough.

UCLA, Villanova and Michigan are among the interested parties.

The skilled Ledlum would be a strong complement up front next to Soriano.

Nick Timberlake

A transfer from Towson of the CAA, the 6-4 Timberlake is a premier long-range shooter, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 41.6 percent from deep, who plays with an edge.

As with Ledlum, a host of high-profile schools are after Timberlake, a two-time All-CAA selection. St. John’s is clearly shooting high on the transfer market.





Harvard Crimson forward Chris Ledlum shoots against the Kansas Jayhawks. USA TODAY Sports

Pitino and company will have an in-home visit with Timberlake on Monday, according to a source.

Indiana, Auburn, Connecticut, North Carolina and Maryland, are among those involved.

Garwey Dual

Assistant coach Taliek Brown met with the top-100 high school prospect on Thursday at his high school, Southern California Academy, in northwestern Los Angeles County.

The 6-5 Dual was a Providence commit before coach Ed Cooley left for Georgetown, and opened up his recruitment.

While St. John’s will be active on the transfer market, the multi-talented Dual is one high school prospect the new coaching staff is focused on.