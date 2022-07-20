Richard Sherman joins Colin Cowherd’s digital media network The Volume

Richard Sherman’s podcast has a new home.

Sherman’s content is moving from Pro Football Focus to The Volume, the digital media network founded by Colin Cowherd, The Post has confirmed.

“I am thrilled to partner with Colin Cowherd and his team at The Volume to take my show to new heights,” Sherman said in a statement. “I saw what The Volume was doing with Draymond Green during the NBA Finals and it fits the vision of where I see ‘The Richard Sherman Podcast’ going. I am really looking forward to providing our listeners with some great insight and a unique perspective this NFL season.”

Sherman, who has left the door open to return to the NFL, played cornerback for the Seahawks from 2011-2017 — where he was part of the Super Bowl-winning Legion of Boom defense in 2014 — before playing for the 49ers and Buccaneers.

Richard Sherman has joined The Volume, the digital media network founded by Colin Cowherd. The Volume

“Richard is one of the most provocative voices in the NFL and he’s continued to deliver that same fearless commentary as a podcaster,” Cowherd said. “We’re excited for him to join The Volume team as we build out our football vertical this season.”

Sherman, who was a three-time All-Pro, is also a part of Amazon’s NFL studio team for coverage of “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video.

“Richard is one of the most unique voices in the NFL,” said, Logan Swain, the Volume’s head of content. “When a big story breaks, you want to hear from him because you know he’s going to be honest and say out loud what others are afraid to say.”

Besides Sherman and Green, other podcasters on The Volume include Renee Paquette (who performed in WWE as Renee Young), NFL reporter Mike Silver, boxing analyst Chris Mannix and Action Network founder Chad Millman. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young hosted a podcast for the network last season during his Heisman campaign.

As Sherman alluded to, the distribution on The Volume was a perfect match for Green during the NBA playoffs, particularly in the Finals.

Draymond Green’s podcast was persistently viral during the NBA Finals. NBAE via Getty Images

While Green took an enormous risk, continuing to push out the podcast while the Celtics had a lead in the series and he had performed poorly in the early games, there could be no doubts about the relevance of the content — the clips caught fire on Twitter, YouTube (where The Volume has over 450,000 subscribers) and Instagram and were in the proverbial conversation across all major internet, radio and television platforms.

And then, he also won in the end. According to Bloomberg, the day after the Warriors won the NBA championship, Green’s podcast was the 11th-ranked show on all of iTunes.