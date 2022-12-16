Richard Sherman, Erin Andrews recount infamous interview

Remember that interview?

The one where Richard Sherman called Michael Crabtree a sorry receiver after winning the 2013 NFC Championship?

The famous play preceding it was a 1st-and-10 shot from then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick into the back of the end zone, intended for Michael Crabtree, as the Seattle Seahawks led 23-17 with less than 30 seconds left. Sherman swatted the ball away, which was intercepted by teammate Malcolm Smith to close out the game.

The post-game interview helped cement Sherman in the national consciousness as a shut-down corner at the time and an elite-level trash talker.

The former Super Bowl-winning-cornerback-turned-NFL-analyst revisited the infamous soundbite along with Erin Andrews, who had been interviewing Sherman. Andrews co-hosts The Calm Down podcast with fellow NFL host and reporter Charissa Thompson and Sherman — who also hosts his own podcast — was a recent guest.

“It was chaos,” Sherman recalled. “It was a bunch of people grabbing me and s–t. I was like ‘no, no, I’m about to go see this man. I’m about to go look [Crabtree] in his eye.”

Andrews intervened, “Oh, you did? I missed that!”

Sherman continued, talking about Crabtree, “Well, I jogged over there and slapped him on the butt and said ‘good game.’ You know what it was, the better man won.”

Andrews also added that she hated the question she asked Sherman in that moment.

“I didn’t want anyone to think [Sherman] was scaring me, he wasn’t f–king scaring me,” she said, responding to a common internet theme regarding the interview in which people implied she was frightened by Sherman’s reaction.