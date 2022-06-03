Richard Jefferson says shortening NBA season would be ‘absurd’

Richard Jefferson said the potential idea of the NBA shortening its 82-game season makes “absolutely no sense.”

Jefferson, a 17-year NBA vet who has transformed into an outspoken ESPN analyst after retirement, said that generally pro sports aren’t good on an athlete’s body. He added that the NBA has taken protocols to mitigate fatigue for players, such as lengthening time of the All-Star break and limiting the amount of back-to-backs during the season.

“It’s absurd,” Jefferson said on NBA Today. “They have done every single thing…You want to shorten the season? Like how much more do we have to make this coddling and all this stuff go with the players?”

The idea for shortened seasons comes from backlash toward the NBA about players being fatigued by the end of the regular season. Injuries have impacted multiple teams’ star players during the playoffs, including the Suns’ Devin Booker and the Bucks’ Khris Middleton, among others.

Adam Silver told reporters on Thursday he isn’t against changing the schedule if it has a “direct impact on injuries.” The NBA recently added a play-in tournament, which has meant teams playing more games.

Ideas have popped up on how to solve the problem. One is a 78-game season — but with an in-season tournament near Christmas, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. But Silver said the league isn’t “there yet” as they go through talks with the board of governors and the NBA’s players union.

“If you were talking about the in-season tournament, I think that’s 100 percent, maybe, if you want to have a little bit more space,” Jefferson said. “But [shortening the NBA season] is the epitome of coddling players.

“Shortening the season you’re going to mess with records, you’re going to mess with numbers. You’re going to mess with so much of our basketball.”