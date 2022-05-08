Rich Strike’s win from overhead video

Rich Strike’s historic rise from Kentucky Derby alternate to 80-1 longshot winner only was made more incredible by the overheard view of Saturday’s race.

NBC Sports provided the stunning footage showing jockey Sonny Leon riding the shocking winner at Churchill Downs from the back of the pack, weaving through at least 15 other horses from the final turn before taking the rail down the stretch and flying by Epicenter, the 4-1 favorite, and Zandon just before the finish line.

Rich Strike won the 2022 Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 longshot. Getty Images

Jockey Sonny Leon throws roses in celebration after Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. REUTERS

“When I was in the last 70 yards, I said, ‘I think I got this race,’” said Leon, a Venezuela native who was riding in his first Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike, an alternate before Ethereal Road was scratched Friday, paid $163.60 to win for the second-biggest upset in the race’s 148-year history. The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, will take place on May 21.