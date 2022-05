Long shot Rich Strike won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville in upset fashion. The horse had 80-1 odds entering the race.

The No. 21 horse wasn’t expected to run the race. He was the first alternate after Ethereal Road was scratched Friday morning.