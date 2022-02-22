Rich Paul called Stephen A. Smith to debunk a recent report that claimed Klutch Sports was upset over the Lakers not dealing Russell Westbrook for Rockets guard John Wall at the trade deadline.

“Rich Paul called me yesterday and asked me to quote him on the story about him and Klutch Sports and essentially them wanting the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick to Houston for John Wall,” Smith said during ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday.

“He wanted me to state emphatically that there was absolutely, positively no truth to that whatsoever. He never did that. He did not do that.

“The people who wrote the story never contacted him to get any kind of perspective from him on that. It is an absolute lie and he said, ‘Could you please do me a favor and quote me and tell the world that I specifically said that’s a damn lie. It’s no truth. It never happened.’”

The struggling Lakers remained stagnant at the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10, despite multiple reports that claimed Westbrook could be on his way out. The first-year Laker has been in a scoring lull for weeks, resulting in multiple stints on the bench late in games.

Wall, meanwhile, has yet to play a single game this season with Houston. The 31-year-old point guard agreed to sit out the 2021-22 season, with the rebuilding Rockets to play their younger talent. Wall did not play in 2019-20 due to an Achilles injury.

Westbrook’s shooting numbers have plummeted this season. He’s currently shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from deep.

The 27-31 Lakers acquired Westbrook last summer to form a Big 3 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Instead, they are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, which would qualify them for the play-in tournament if the playoffs began today. The postseason begins on April 16.

Although James is playing at an MVP level, the Lakers continue to deal with their Westbrook woes and injuries.

Davis suffered a right ankle sprain in the first half of Los Angeles’ 106-101 win against the Jazz last week. The team said he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Davis had already missed 17 straight games from December to late January with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The Lakers host the Clippers (30-31) on Friday.