Rich Ohrnberger says Tom Brady-Bruce Arians relationship soured

Cue the curious face emoji.

Rich Ohrnberger, a former guard for the Chargers turned sports host, spilled some alleged tea involving the now-retired Tom Brady and his former coach.

Ohrnberger took to Twitter on Friday to claim that Brady, whose retirement was highly speculated after the Buccaneers were bounced from the Divisional Round of the playoffs, factored in his “souring” relationship with coach Bruce Arians before formally calling it a career this month after 22 seasons.

Brady announced his retirement in February 2022 after 22 seasons Getty Images

“Heard some interesting things recently… The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring,” Ohrnberger tweeted Friday.

In a follow-up post, Ohrnberger explained that when Arians “was rehabbing the achilles in the early mornings,” Brady and Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich would work together on a game plan for the week, only to have Arians “later come in and take the red pen to work they’d done.” Brady and Leftwich allegedly felt “undermined,” per Ohrnberger.

Rich Ohrnberger Getty Images

Prior to his retirement announcement, the legendary quarterback made it clear that he wanted to spend more time on his family, which includes wife Gisele Bündchen and their two kids, daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, as well as his son Jack, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Since Brady hung up his cleats, however, theories about the quarterback’s future have been floated, with some believing that it was not his choice to retire.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians with Tom Brady in August 2021 Getty Images

“A lot of people feel like [Brady] was almost forced in that direction [to retire],” NFL media’s Mike Giardi said of Brady’s retirement. “And [he] doesn’t wanna go in that direction just yet.”