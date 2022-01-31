Ric Flair, wife Wendy Barlow splitting up

Ric Flair is a bachelor again.

The Nature Boy announced Monday that he and his wife, Wendy Barlow are splitting up.

“After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways,” Flair wrote on Twitter. “Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!”

Barlow and Flair, who married in 2018, originally met in 1993 when both were working in WCW. For a short time, she was his valet.

Flair, 72, has been married five times.

This past August, he sought his release from WWE and it was granted. The split seemed amicable, but then he accused the company of trying to erase his legacy.

Ric Flair announced that he is splitting from his fifth wife, Wendy Barlow. Getty Images

Nevertheless, despite multiple severe health scares, he has expressed a willingness to wrestle again — even if it means dying in the ring.

“That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely,” Flair said. “I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro. WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.”