Rhys Hoskins’ wife Jayme buys Phillies fans beers at World Series

Tuesday night got better and better for Phillies fans.

As Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros got underway at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, was spotted buying beer for fans at a stand.

Jayme is said to have purchased 50 beers in total, per Larry Brown Sports. She vowed on Twitter to buy 50 more for Game 4 on Wednesday.

“See you tomorrow for 50 more!!!!!!!” Jayme wrote.

The Phillies smashed five home runs in Tuesday’s 7-0 win over the Astros, which included a homer from the 29-year-old Hoskins. Philadelphia now has a 2-1 lead over Houston in the best-of-seven series.

The Phillies will remain at home through Thursday for Game 5.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) hits a home run against the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Nov. 1, 2022.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Nov. 1, 2022.



Hoskins, who recorded his sixth home run of the postseason Tuesday, made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Phillies after being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

November is shaping up to be a big month for Hoskins, who will celebrate his third wedding anniversary with Jayme on Nov. 9.

For the couple’s special day in 2021, Hoskins posted a touching Instagram tribute to his biggest supporter.

Rhys Hoskins with wife Jayme Instagram/Rhys Hoskins

“Your love drives me to be the best I can be. cheers to life with you, Jayme,” Hoskins posted last fall.

Game 4 of the 2022 World Series begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.