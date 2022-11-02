Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme bought 100 beers for Phillies fans

This Bud’s for 100 of you.

Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins, bought 50 beers for fans at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. A day later, she one-upped herself in a huge way.

“If you know anything about baseball and it’s quirks then you know where beers are about to be,” she tweeted about 30 minutes before first pitch of Game 4 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros.

She delivered on this promise.

Jayme Hoskins upped the ante a night after buying 50 beers for Phillies fans.
@millerscott83/Twitter
Phillies fans received beer -- and selfies -- before Game 4.
Phillies fans received beer — and selfies — before Game 4.
@CrossingBroad/Twitter

Philadelphia sports blog Crossing Broad revealed that Hoskins bought 100 beers for fans. A subsequent video emerged on Twitter showing her at the concession stand, as a man readied several cases of Budweiser ready to be imbibed.

Fans were appreciative of the gesture.

“@jaymehoskins bought this guy a cold one. #RingTheBell,” tweeted Phillies fan Pat Gaydos.

Said Scott Miller: “Thank you Jayme!!!!”

“You’re the best, @jaymehoskins!” tweeted Marshall Spevak. “Thanks for the beers! Let’s go @Phillies! #RingTheBell #WorldSeries”

Rhys and Jayme Hoskins married in 2019.

This season, the 30-year-old Rhys Hoskins batted .246 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Rhys Hoskins with wife Jayme
Instagram/Rhys Hoskins

The Phillies entered Wednesday night with a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the World Series, after a 7-0 win on Tuesday that saw Philadelphia slug five home runs — including one by Hoskins, his sixth of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

The Phillies went 87-75 during the regular season and made it into the playoffs as a wild card. They proceeded to defeat the Cardinals, Braves and Padres en route to their berth in the World Series.