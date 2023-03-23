Rhys Hoskins ‘appears badly injured’ after getting carted off field at Phillies game

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins left Thursday’s spring training game on a cart after suffering an apparent knee injury while fielding a ground ball.

Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows hit a seemingly-routine ground ball to first in the top of the second inning, and Hoskins was unable to come up with it cleanly, then appeared to lose his balance.

Hoskins went down in pain, grabbing his knee, and was eventually carted off.

“Oh no no no,” tweeted Ben Verlander, brother of Mets ace Justin Verlander and a baseball analyst at Fox Sports.

“Rhys Hoskins appears badly injured after going down while going after a ground ball. EMT’s out. Non-Contact left knee injury. Awful.”





Rhys Hoskins was hurt during the Phillies spring training game. Twitter





Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off at Thursday’s Spring Training game after suffering an apparent knee injury. Getty Images

Last season, Hoskins batted .246 with 30 home runs, 79 RBIs and a .794 OPS.

The 30-year-old Hoskins is entering his seventh season as a member of the Phillies.