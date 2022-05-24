RG3 reacts to wife Grete’s bikini shots

Cue the “fire” emojis.

Grete Griffin, the wife of former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, dropped a series of bikini photos Friday on Instagram.

“Mom bod is what you make it,” she captioned the photos.

They didn’t didn’t go unnoticed by her husband.

“When you grind it pays off @glowfitness101 🔥,” Griffin commented on the post, referencing Grete’s fitness company, Glow Fitness.

It’s no secret that Grete and Griffin, 32, enjoy working out together, as the duo filmed a joint sweat sesh on Instagram in January. In the clip, the couple is featured doing squats and jumps together while moving to the “Cha Cha Slide.”

“Couples that train together, remain together,” Griffin captioned the post at the time, adding the hashtags, “couple goals” and “couple workouts.”

Grete, who has been married to Griffin since 2018, frequently shares workout videos via her Glow Fitness Instagram page. The business itself offers customers a series of workout programs and fitness accessories.

Elsewhere on social media, Grete regularly posts family photos, pics from her and Griffin’s date nights — including an outing at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month — and style-centric snaps.

In a recent post, which featured Grete modeling a Sabina Musayev dress, Griffin remarked on his wife’s “inner beauty.”

“I see the inner beauty,” he commented, to which she replied, “Lol good one baby.”