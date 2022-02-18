Rex Ryan believes in Giants’ Daniel Jones-Brian Daboll pairing

Is Giants quarterback Daniel Jones poised to have success this season?

Rex Ryan seems to think so, especially now that the fourth-year quarterback will be under the tutelage of Bills offensive coordinator-turned-Giants head coach, Brian Daboll.

“That’s a tremendous coach,” Ryan recently told NJ Advance Media of Daboll, who was named the Giants’ head coach in January following the ouster Joe Judge after two seasons.

“A guy with a great work ethic, but a great f–king dude. I really like Brian, and I think he’s going to do a great job,” Ryan, the former Jets and Bills coach who is now an ESPN analyst, continued.

In Buffalo, where Daboll was hired in 2018, he worked with former-first round pick Josh Allen, who helped lead the Bills to the playoffs in three straight seasons.

Jones, meanwhile, has not yet reached the postseason since being drafted sixth overall in 2019. Although the 24-year-old quarterback has shown promise during his first three years in the league, the Giants offense sputtered severely in 2021, not to mention the injury bug that plagued the team.

John Mara, the co-owner of the Giants, also shouldered the blame for doing “everything possible to screw” up Jones since he arrived in East Rutherford.

“We keep changing coaches, keep changing offensive coordinators, keep changing offensive line coaches. I take a lot of responsibility for that. Let’s bring in the right group of coaches now, give him some continuity, try to rebuild the offensive line and try to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not,” Mara said last month.

Ryan believes with Daboll running the show, things could be looking up for Jones, “even if nothing changes” around him.

“I’m excited to see him — and I know he said don’t compare Daniel Jones to Josh Allen. But I’m not kidding you: I know for a fact Brian Daboll really likes Daniel Jones. And I do, too. He’s an athlete. He’s got the physical skill set you look for. And he’s got the mental makeup. So I think the kid is going to do well with Brian,” Ryan said.

Daboll has since started to forge a relationship with his new quarterback.

“One of the things I asked him to do — I said, ‘Hey, give me some things that you really liked in your last three years you did at Duke,’” Daboll said. “That’s where it’s gonna start, is some foundational pieces that he feels comfortable with. I think we’ll add good coaches, we’ll have a good support system and we’ll try to bring in the best players we can bring. But I think this is gonna be a day-to-day process, I’m not gonna put any expectations on him. I know he wants to do well, he’s got the right mindset, he’s dedicated, he’s a hard worker and I’m looking forward to working with him. We are looking forward to working with him.”

Through 11 games this season, Jones threw for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was shut down for the season in December due to a neck injury.