Reviewing the Jets’ Draft Picks

Jets fans are on cloud nine right now. They just had one of their best drafts, at least on paper, in a very long time. It started with snagging the top cornerback in Sauce Gardner. Then. they got the top wide receiver in Garrett Wilson. Joe Douglas said ‘I’m not done yet..’ .and traded up to snag a top-three pass rusher in Jermaine Johnson.

Oh yeah, and then he started Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft by taking the top-ranked running back, Breece Hall.

Home. Run. Jets.

To break down the Jets’ draft picks, we bring you a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and I.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake & Coz:

AHMAD “SAUCE” GARDNER: Jets get a top cornerback, which is where they struggled mightily last season. Pair him with D.J. Reed, and their starters last year now become depth pieces.

WILSON & JOHNSON: Garrett Wilson has elite playmaking skills and can go up and get it. He can quickly become a Week 1 starter opposite Corey Davis. Jermaine Johnson was featured on "Last Chance U." He fell into the Jets' lap after some questioned whether he potentially had a big ego and one great season.

HALL/RUCKERT/MITCHELL/CLEMONS: Breece Hall will be right there behind Michael Carter in the backfield on the depth chart. Everyone says he is a tremendous kid and his TD numbers at Iowa State are insane. Max Mitchell could be a solid depth addition to the offensive line if someone goes down. Michael Clemons had a few red flags due to a few arrests, but could be a nice depth piece as a pass rusher.

BECTON SITUATION: Mekhi Becton is in Texas awaiting the birth of his child. Should he be with the Jets in New Jersey? Is it a lock that he will be starting next season? Will George Fant play right or left tackle?

ZACH WILSON: It's all on Zach Wilson next season. He has all the pieces around him to have success. There are no more excuses. The Jets' chances to win games will ride on their second-year QB taking the next step.

PLAYOFF CONTENDER?: This team needs to be in the hunt on Christmas. On paper, this team has the chance to potentially win eight or nine games if Zach Wilson progresses and players stay healthy. They should be competitive every week. Playoffs would be a bit surprising, but a wild card spot is not insane to think about.

