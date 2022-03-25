Retail wagering live, online must wait

Commercial content. 21+.



Maryland is currently in the process of rolling out legal sports betting. Currently, only retail sports betting is legal in the Old Line State, however, the hope is that online sports betting will also become legal by the end of 2022.

The best Maryland Fantasy Sites – March 2022

<br />

More on Maryland Sports Betting

Maryland Sports Betting: As it stands



Online Sports Betting N Mobile Sports Betting N Retail Sports Betting Y Minimum Age 21+

Retail sports betting became legal in Maryland in December 2021, with the first casino-based sportsbooks opening the same month. This began with the BetMGM Sportsbook at the MGM National Harbor, followed by Caesars Sportsbook at the Horseshoe Casino and the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Live! Casino Hotel.

These were swiftly followed by the TwinSpires Sportsbook at the Ocean Downs Casino.

Once the process of overseeing the opening of these physical sportsbooks is complete, Maryland will then turn its attention to the legalization of online sports betting. It is hoped that this process will be complete by the end of 2022.

Neighboring states with legal online sports betting



While Maryland will likely not have fully legal online sports betting until the end of 2022, there are neighboring states where legal online sports betting has already arrived.

Maryland Sports Betting FAQs



Is sports betting legal in Maryland?



Sports betting is in the process of being legalized in the state of Maryland. Currently, only retail sportsbooks in casino settings are legal to take bets.

The legalization of online sports betting is on the agenda for Maryland, though. There is significant hope that full, legal online sports betting will arrive in the Old Line State by the end of 2022.

Can I use FanDuel and DraftKings in Maryland?



Fantasy sports have been legal in Maryland since 2012, meaning players are able to take part while the Old Line State finishes the process of legalizing online sports betting. The two top options for playing fantasy sports online are FanDuel and DraftKings.

It is highly likely that both FanDuel and DraftKings will also bring their market-leading sportsbooks to Maryland once online sports betting is legalized. This is especially true for FanDuel, who already have a retail sportsbook location at the Live! Casino Hotel.

When will sports betting be legal in Maryland?



It is hoped that the process of legalizing online sports betting in Maryland will be completed by the end of 2022, with the most realistic projections putting it as Fall 2022. This would mean that it would arrive in time for the 2022 NFL season, giving Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens fans the ability to legally back their teams.

In November 2021, Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency Director John Martin confirmed that online sports betting will not come to the Old Line State until at least Fall 2022. While the initial work is being done by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission to look at how online sports betting can be rolled out in Maryland, no updates on this Q4 2022 timeline have been given.

How do I bet on NFL games in Maryland?



Maryland is lucky to have two NFL teams play their home games in the state, with both the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders competing in the Old Line State. However, currently, the only way to bet on the two teams’ fortunes is to visit one of the four retail sportsbooks which are currently operational in the state.

There is hope that this may change in time for the 2022 NFL season, though. Many other states who have legalized online sports betting have ensured they have done so in time for the start of the NFL season, and with a Fall 2022 anticipated launch date, there is hope that by next season fans will be able to back their teams online.

Where can I bet on sports in Maryland right now?



As of February 2022, there are four retail sportsbooks open in Maryland. The first of these is the BetMGM Sportsbook at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, just outside Washington DC, while the FanDuel Sportsbook can be found at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

Meanwhile, the Caesars Sportsbook can be found at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, MD, and the TwinSpires Sportsbook at the Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, Maryland.

Most likely Maryland sports betting sites

BetMGM – National leading sportsbook FanDuel – Top tier value DraftKings – Insightful stat analysis Caesars – Amazing promotions and rewards TwinSpires – Great for newcomers

5. TwinSpires



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

TwinSpires look likely to be one of the first legal online sportsbooks to come to Maryland when online sports betting arrives in Fall 2022. The licensing conditions mean that their relationship with the Ocean Downs Casino should allow them to offer legal online sports betting as soon as the market is unlocked.

The TwinSpires sportsbook will offer Maryland bettors a great introduction to online sports betting. Their rewards and bonuses are typically very achievable and have low thresholds, while there are plenty of parlay promotions available for more advanced players.

4. Caesars



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Caesars is one of the most recognizable and respected names in the entire gambling industry, and thanks to their relationship with Baltimore’s famed Horseshoe Casino should be able to offer online gambling in Maryland as soon as the market is legalized.

In the 11 states where Caesars is currently live, they are best known for their hugely generous promotions and rewards. As should be expected from a company whose background is so firmly rooted in hospitality, they are leaders for rewarding both their regular and occasional players.

3. DraftKings



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Players in Maryland are able to wager real money on fantasy sports through DraftKings right now. However, all indications are that DraftKings will also be licensed to offer their sportsbook to players when the legal online sports betting regulations are finally confirmed in Fall 2022.

When they are, players who enjoy taking a statistical approach to sports betting will love what they find on DraftKings. Each event has a dedicated stats sheet so that players can try to find their own edge, while the site run daily analysis pieces detailing where they believe winners will be found.

2. FanDuel



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

FanDuel is a fantasy sports operator that Maryland players can wager real money on right now. However, they are also a fully-fledged online sportsbook and seem set to be able to offer legal online sports betting as soon as the regulations are finalized.

When sports bettors in Maryland gain access to the FanDuel sportsbook, they’ll join their peers across the country in finding some of the best value lines on the market. When comparable bets from across multiple sportsbooks are lined up, the lines from FanDuel will often give marginally better returns.

1.BetMGM



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

BetMGM have quickly established themselves as the gold standard for an online sportsbook as legal online sports betting has been rolled out across the United States. Thanks to their relationship with the National Harbor casino, BetMGM look likely to be one of the first online sportsbooks to launch in Maryland once online sports betting is legalized.

What makes BetMGM stand out is their huge catalogue of domestic and international sports to bet on, while their easy to navigate website and app make it easy to find the exact bet you want. There is also a generous selection of promotions and bonuses, along with a fantastic One Game Parlay builder and daily Lion’s Boost enhanced odds on select lines.

When placing sports bets with BetMGM, players can enjoy the security of using an online sportsbook who are already trusted to operate across an incredible 19 states.

Is Retail sports betting legal in Maryland?



Retail sports betting was legalized in December 2021 in Maryland. While more licenses have since been made available, there are currently four sportsbooks open and operational in the Old Line State.

Sportsbook Location BetMGM Sportsbook National Harbor, Oxon Hill FanDuel Sportsbook Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover Caesars Sportsbook Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore TwinSpires Sportsbook Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin

Latest Maryland Sports Betting News



With the rollout of retail sports betting underway, and the first sportsbooks opened in December 2021, attention in Maryland is now turning to how to establish legal online sports betting. As legal online sports betting has already been approved the only remaining step is establishing the regulatory framework which will govern it.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) has petitioned major industry stakeholders looking for input on how they would like to see the market progress. This consultation period ended in February 2022, and the next steps are still to be announced.

The popularity of legal sports betting in Maryland will undoubtedly encourage regulators to finalize their decisions by their hopeful Fall 2022 deadline, bringing sports betting to the Old Line State in time for the 2022 NFL season.

Retail sportsbooks are already handling around $32.5 million per month, generating over $4 million in taxable revenue. The addition of legal online sports betting would have the potential to massively increase that figure, bringing benefits to residents across Maryland.

The history of Maryland Sports Betting



Maryland has been trying to establish legal online sports betting since as far back as 2017, well before the abolition of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA) in May 2018 opened the door for states to establish their own markets.

The first attempts to legalize sports betting in Maryland failed, though. The first of these was a 2018 bill that died in the state Senate, while in 2019 efforts to establish it via the state lottery also came up short.

However, bills began to be successfully passed in 2020 and 2021, with the final legislation signing sports betting into law coming in April 2021. The first retail sportsbooks duly opened in December 2021, with high hopes that legal online sports betting will be established by Fall 2022 and in time for the new NFL season.

Maryland Sports Teams to bet on



Maryland has a rich sporting history, especially within football. With both their own Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders playing their home games in the Old Line State, it’s easy to see why state officials are keen to see legal online sports betting arrive by the time the 2022 NFL season kicks off.

Baltimore Ravens



The Baltimore Ravens arrived in Maryland as an expansion team in 1996. They had previously played as the Cleveland Browns, however, were forced to leave the Browns legacy in Cleveland when they decided to relocate and form a new franchise identity.

Since moving to Baltimore the Ravens have become well known for their hard-hitting defensive play. They have also quickly established rivalries with their divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and resurrected Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens have brought home two Super Bowls in their short history, the first in 2000 and second in 2012, and remain, a consistent postseason challenger, thanks to the electric play of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Washington Commanders



While the Washington Commanders are officially affiliated with Washington, DC, the team has a huge following in Maryland thanks to playing their home games in Landover, MD.

The Commanders have called Washington home since moving to the city in 1937, and have played their home games in Maryland since opening FedEx Stadium in 1997. While the Commanders haven’t managed to win a Super Bowl while playing in Maryland, they do have three in their history from 1982, 1987, and 1991.

The Commanders played the 2020 and 21 seasons as the Washington Football Team as they modernized their team branding. Having finally decided on a new identity as the Washington Commanders, the team will now look to press forward and bring success to their Maryland home stadium.

Baltimore Orioles



Maryland is not exclusively a football state, though, as it is also home to MLB’s Baltimore Orioles. The team moved to Charm City from St Louis in 1954 and have called it home ever since.

The Orioles have managed to bring home three World Series pennants during their time in Baltimore. The first of these came in 1966, with two others following in 1970 and 1983.

A visit to the team’s Oriole Park remains a season highlight for home and away fans alike, with the stadium charming attendees since 1992 thanks to its magnificent retro influence. With the team once again starting to look like playoff contenders, the Orioles will hope that they can soon bring their first World Series to the stadium too.