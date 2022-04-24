Reggie Miller rips Nets’ Ben Simmons for missing Game 4 vs. Celtics

Reggie Miller didn’t even need nine seconds to destroy Ben Simmons.

Miller, who famously scored eight points in the final nine seconds of a playoff game as the Pacers stunned the Knicks in 1995, dropped another postseason hammer on New York. This time, Miller, an analyst for TNT, used Twitter instead of his 3-point shot to send a message after the Brooklyn Nets ruled out Simmons (back) for Game 4 of their series against the Celtics.

“Cmon MAN!!!,” Miller wrote with the Nets on the verge of elimination. “Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive [fire emoji].”

Players (active or retired) rarely criticize other players regarding injuries. It is considered an unwritten rule to avoid questioning another fraternity member’s toughness without experiencing his pain level.

And yet Simmons wasn’t given the same benefit of the doubt. Perhaps he used up all his good will with the way he forced himself off of the 76ers.

Reggie Miller NBAE via Getty Images

“As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series,” Miller, an NBA Hall of Famer, wrote over a photo of Simmons in street clothes, “you still have KD [Kevin Durant] and Kyrie [Irving], all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there. #ManUp”

The Nets acquired Simmons as the centerpiece of the return package for James Harden. But Simmons has yet to play this season for either team because of a herniated disc in his back. The Nets will be eliminated with one more loss to the Celtics, and NBA teams are 0-143 in series after losing the first three games.