Refs threaten Bills penalty as fans hurl snowballs at Dolphins

Bills fans brought out their inner quarterback on Saturday by chucking snowballs onto Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.

During Buffalo’s 32-29 win over Miami Saturday night, fans hurled snowballs at Dolphins players – particularly within the red zone. Tyreek Hill failed to catch a touchdown pass while Bills fans threw snowballs at him during the second quarter.

The Dolphins were getting pummeled so badly that referees threatened the Bills with a 15-yard penalty if fans didn’t stop.

Buffalo, one of the snowiest regions in the United States, was hit hard with snow during the past week.

Before fans could sit down on Saturday, the Buffalo faithful shoveled their seats after the region was projected to receive 10 to 16 inches of snow.