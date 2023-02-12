Refs blew call at end of Duke-Virginia game, according to ACC

Request Feedback

Duke didn’t get the call.

The ACC announced that officials blew a call at the end of regulation of the Blue Devils’ game at Virginia on Saturday when Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was fouled on a drive to the basket with 1.2 seconds left, only to have the refs overturn the call, saying after a review that the foul came after the buzzer.

Instead of Filipowski being awarded a pair of free throws, the game went to overtime and the Cavaliers won, 69-62.

“The play should have resulted in two free throws for Duke,” the league said in a statement, citing Rule 5, Section 7, Article 3c of the rule book, per ESPN.





Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) dribbles against Virginia Cavaliers forward Ben Vander Plas during Saturday’s game in Charlottesville, Virginia. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images





Duke coach Jon Scheyer Getty Images

That rule states that when a foul occurs after time expires but while the ball is “in flight during a try,” the period ends when the free throw(s) and related activity have been completed.

“They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer,” Duke coach John Scheyer told reporters, adding that he was never told why the call was overturned. “You can see the ball left his hands before point-zero. So I don’t know exactly what the rule is. I’d like to get some clarification, understand. But the call was made, so I don’t know how the call can be taken away.”

Filipowski, who is averaging 14.8 points a game this season, was held scoreless in the game, but the freshman center is shooting 75.8 percent from the line this season.

“There’s no doubt he’s knocking down those free throws, in my mind,” Scheyer said.

The loss was a crucial one for Duke, which fell to 17-8 and 8-6 in the ACC, while Virginia (19-4, 11-3) remains tied for first in the conference.