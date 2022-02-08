Ref bloodied in US-Canada hockey game

A referee is on the mend after taking a hockey stick to the face during Monday night’s Olympic women’s hockey game between the United States and Canada.

Early in the second period of Team USA’s 4-2 defeat, forward Amanda Kessel accidentally struck official Cianna Lieffers in the face with her stick while skating behind Canada’s goal net.

Lieffers put her hand to her mouth while gushing blood from her face. She was escorted off the ice while holding a blood-covered towel to her mouth.

Footage from the game later showed Lieffers with what appeared to be a deep gash on her upper right lip.

She eventually returned to the ice to finish officiating the game after receiving medical attention.

Referee Cianna Lieffers is assisted after she sustained an injury during USA vs. Canada Reuters

Cianna Lieffers is bloodied after taking a hockey stick to the face Reuters

Canada’s victory is a possible preview of a gold medal game.