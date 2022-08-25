Reds’ Jake Fraley berates Phillies fans after heckling

Whoever it was, Jake Fraley wasn’t pleased.

The Reds outfielder was recorded chastising a fan during the team’s 4-0 loss to the Phillies Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park, seemingly after comments directed toward him that enraged the 27-year-old.

Only, he might’ve been taking out his anger on the wrong person.

“You’ve got the wrong guy,” the fan told him repeatedly, “It wasn’t me.”

Jake Fraley argues with a fan. Screengrab/Twitter

Others in the crowd joined in chanting “Wrong guy!” and point further back in the stands.

“Well, tell him to shut the f–k up!” Fraley responded.

Fraley went 0-4 with two strikeouts in the contest.