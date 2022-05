It’s the no-hitter that’s not.

Cincinnati Reds pitchers Hunter Greene and Adam Warren combined to hold the Pittsburgh Pirates hitless Sunday, but it won’t count as an official no-hitter in the books because the host Pirates only batted in eight innings and won 1-0.

Yes, the visiting Reds didn’t give up a hit and still lose.

Greene walked five and struck out nine in 7 1/3 innings and the only run scored on a fielder’s choice in the eighth. He threw 118 pitches and took the loss.