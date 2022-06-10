Reds’ Chris Okey gets emotional over MLB call-up

Chris Okey waited his whole life to receive the news he heard Friday morning.

Okey — a 27-year old catcher in the Cincinnati organization — spent the last six seasons in the Reds’ minor league system. After starting catcher Tyler Stephenson sustained a thumb fracture in Thursday’s game, a roster spot opened for Okey to live out his dream.

“If I had the mic I would drop it, because Okey, you’re going to the big leagues,” Pat Kelly, the manager of Cincinnati’s Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, exclaimed in an emotional video.

Okey, hunched in front of his corner locker, is seen dropping his head in disbelief before embracing a jubilant mob of teammates.

The Reds originally selected Okey with the 43rd overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Clemson. But the second round pick struggled in the minor leagues, hitting just .243 and remaining at Triple-A since 2019.

This season, though, has unfolded differently. Okey is hitting .265 across 68 at-bats and recently hit for the cycle.

Chris Okey toiled in the minors for six seasons before getting his long-awaited MLB call-up. Getty Images

And now, he’ll get a chance to play in the majors, joining the Reds for their weekend series in St. Louis against the Cardinals.