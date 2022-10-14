‘Redeem Team’ doc includes emotional Kobe Bryant footage, impact on players

When Dwyane Wade was approached to executive produce Netflix’s “The Redeem Team,” it was pivotal for the NBA legend to put his stamp on the way the story was told, especially when it came to his idol, Kobe Bryant.

The documentary tells the story of the 2008 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team — led by Bryant, Wade, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony — and their quest to reclaim gold at the Beijing Olympics after an embarrassing defeat in the 2004 Athens Games. The 2008 team did just that, beating Spain in the final, but also formed a strong bond along the way.

“I wanted my voice to be a part of it, LeBron [who is also an executive producer] in his voice [wanted] to be a part of it, Melo, and all the guys,” Wade told The Post during a private screening at CultureCon NYC. “To me, it was very important that the Kobe story in here was told with care and told the way that we saw it from the player standpoint. And so, you see the players talking about it, you see us all talking about these stories of how we saw him working out and what he really meant for us.

“We wanted to make sure we told that. So that’s what we focused on. I think [director] Jon [Weinbach] and [executive producer] Mike [Tollin], who I worked very closely with and those guys were really listening to how we wanted our brother to be represented.”

Weinbach told The Post that “the Bryant family was aware of the project [but] they were not involved” in the making of the documentary.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, is shown carrying daughter Gianna down a set of stairs following the 2008 triumph, presumably on their way to the court to celebrate with Bryant. There didn’t appear to be a dry eye in the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Brooklyn, which hosted the screening, when that scene emerged on the screen.

In January 2020, Bryant was on his way to a youth basketball tournament for his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, when both perished along with seven others in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

“I spent my entire adult life watching him,” Weinbach said. “I consider myself a Laker fanatic. I’m two years older than Kobe. I have two boys, 15 and 14.

“I think Kobe’s death will be a time where people remember where they were because it was just so overwhelming… I felt a responsibility to tell this story well, and that was just really important.”

The site of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of former NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020. GC Images

People gather in front of a mural of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, both with a set of wings, by artist sloe_motions displayed on a wall in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2021. AFP via Getty Images

For Wade, seeing the old footage was an emotional rollercoaster. The three-time NBA champion never saw the tapes until the start of the making of the documentary.

“Once we started getting into the process and I was the one that was actually an executive producer, I started seeing all the games and the footage — because once we won the Olympics, we kind of just went off,” Wade said. “And so we never even celebrated. We celebrated [in Beijing], and then we just went back to compete with each other [in the NBA].

“It was special for me to kind of get a look at a lot of the behind the scenes footage. And I was just sitting there geeking out on my computer by myself about the footage and what we had because we didn’t know [at the time]. I guess cameras are always around. You don’t know what they’re catching. And so a lot of this stuff is going to be new to a lot of players on the team.”

Kobe Bryant celebrates his birthday with his wife, Vanessa, and daughters Nyla, left, and Natalia during practice at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. NBAE via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a game between the Mavericks and Lakers in Los Angeles in December 2019. Getty Images

Wade has reiterated through the years how he used to “chase” Bryant in pursuit of his own success. Bryant was one of a few players Wade modeled his game after, along with Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.

When he got the chance to spend months with Bryant during their Olympic run together, it was a career and personal highlight for Wade, who said he did not know much about Bryant when they joined forces on Team USA.

“I just knew him as a guy that I competed against, a guy that I was chasing as a shooting guard in the league — but a guy who had a reputation that he really didn’t have relationships in the league at that time,” Wade said. “And a lot of it you understand why. We’re coming in, we’re young guys in the league. And this is a guy who, you know, has accomplished so much. We’ve accomplished nothing at that time. And so we all loved him. We all have respect for him. But we just didn’t know him and we didn’t know how to get to know him.

“Spending a month-and-a-half with someone would give you a chance to understand. When they crack a smile when you crack a joke, you’re like, ‘oh, did we get a smile from him?’ And now you want to get him more and more. Then you see him start coming over a little bit more in conversations.

“We all worked so that it wasn’t something that just happened because we wanted to, we had to actually put in work and to get to know each other, a lot about each other’s families, etc. And so that’s what we did.”

Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” is streaming now.