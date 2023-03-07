Red Sox’s Justin Turner gives update after ball to the face

After getting nailed in the face by a wild fast ball Monday, Justin Turner seems to be in good spirits.

The Red Sox third baseman was struck by a pitch from Tigers pitcher Matt Manning and was rushed to the hospital shortly after where he received 16 stitches.

Luckily for Turner, he was able to dodge a more serious injury.

Tuesday morning, Turner took to Twitter to let people know his status.

“Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of (Monday) with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing,.” Turner wrote.

Turner left JetBlue Park with blood leaking from his face and was tested for a concussion and other head injuries.

NESN broadcaster Will Middlebrooks was a bit shook up during the incident, stating he was “sick to my stomach.”

The former Dodger signed with the Red Sox on a two-year $22 million deal in December.

In 2017, Turner won the NLCS MVP and made his first All-Star game appearance in a season where he finished with a .322 batting average, 21 home runs, and 71 RBI.

Last season, he had 13 home runs and 81 RBIs with a .278 batting average.

When he is healthy, Turner will be reportedly taking on a different role than he did with the Dodgers.

Turner will mostly be a designated hitter and first baseman since Rafael Devers has third base occupied.





Turner spent the last 9 years with the Dodgers before signing with the Red Sox this offseason Getty Images

Triston Casas, 23, will get increased playing time with Turner out.

“I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!” Turner wrote.