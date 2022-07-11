Red Sox vs. Rays, Mets vs. Braves

Monday’s Major League Baseball slate features only 10 games, but expert bettors are still managing to find opportunities.
The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.
Today’s report sees one side and two totals trigger at least three of the above signals. So, without further delay, here are the report’s recommendations.
Expert MLB picks and predictions today
Game #1 – Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET
The Rays have won two straight games against the Red Sox and bettors are backing them once again as home underdogs.
We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on Tampa Bay, which opened as +100 underdogs but now sit anywhere between -102 and -108 depending on where you shop. Plus, big money action is also interested in the Rays — as of this writing, they’ve received only 44 percent of all bets against 84 percent of the total handle.
Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing the Rays, giving this market three signals in its direction.
Red Sox vs. Rays PRO Report Pick
Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-105) — BetMGM
Game #2 – New York Mets at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
Top pitchers Max Scherzer and Max Fried will take the hill for the Mets and Braves, respectively, but experts believe there’s a case for the over.
We’ve noticed sharp action coming in on that side of the total, which opened at seven runs and has held steady at that number. That said, there has been an increase in associated price as most books have the over juiced to nearly -120.
Additionally, big money bettors are also interested in the over. As of this writing, the over has received 25 percent of all bets against 49 percent of the total handle.
Finally, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing the over to round out the three signals going in its direction.
Mets vs. Braves PRO Report Pick
Total Over 7 Runs (-105) — Caesars Sportsbook
Game #3 – Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET
These divisional opponents will begin a three-game series today in the Bay Area and experts are once again interested in the total.
We’ve seen sharp action coming in on the under, which opened at eight runs but has since ticked down to 7.5 runs at most shops. In addition, big money is interested in the under as well — as of this writing, the under has seen 51 percent of all bets against 72 percent of the total handle.
Lastly, one top Action Network MLB betting expert is backing the under, giving this market three signals in its direction.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants PRO Report Pick
Total Under 7.5 Runs (-105) — BetMGM