Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction: Boston the pick

The verdict is still out but at the very least this pitch clock idea should eliminate those four-hour, early morning heartbreakers.

Other offseason changes: Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga are Mets. Aaron Judge is still a Yankee.

So is Carlos Rodon.

Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi are Rangers. Trea Turner and Taijuan Walker are Phillies. Forever Cub Willson Contreras went to the “say it isn’t so” Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger are Cubs. Justin Turner and Kenley Jensen wear Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts may put the Padres over the top. Chris Bassitt is Blue Jay.

Andrew Benintendi wears White Sox and look out Yokahama because Trevor Bauer is a Bay Star.

While the Bruins and Celtics are serious contenders to win titles for Boston, the Red Sox will struggle … again.

Orioles are at Fenway.

The Sox should jump on Cole Irvin while Tanner Houck provides a solid start. $50 on the Bosox.

Royal pains.

Two games, no runs for K.C. Sonny Gray pitched five innings, and the Twins crowned the Royals, 2-0.

Winner. Up +40 killebrews.