Red Sox vs. Orioles odds, pick: Bet on Boston’s offense

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles start a weekend series on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Young Kyle Bradish (1-3, 5.74 ERA) is expected to get the start for Baltimore, while the Red Sox counter with Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.58 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Orioles picks (7:10 PM ET, Apple TV+)

Boston’s offense has been red-hot over the last two weeks hitting .291 and averaging 6.93 runs in their last 10 games entering Thursday. Even in its 3-1 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday, Boston had plenty of scoring chances but left 12 runners on base.



Bradish made his first career start against the Red Sox on April 29. He didn’t pitch poorly, allowing five hits and three runs over six innings. However, I like that this is the second time the explosive Boston lineup is facing Bradish. I expect them to have more success now that they have seen him and have more data on how Bradish likes to pitch.

Trevor Story celebrates a home run. Getty Images

Bradish has struggled in his last two starts, allowing a total of 13 hits and nine runs over 9 2/3 innings to the Yankees and Rays. Baltimore lost those games by a combined score of 12-3.

It is Whitlock’s first start of the season against the Orioles but he’s had success against current Baltimore hitters (.190 average in 18 plate appearances). Given the pitching matchup and the way Boston is swinging the bats, I’ll back the Red Sox on the runline at home Friday night.

The play: Red Sox -1.5 runs.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.