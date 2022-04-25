Red Sox vs. Blue Jays line, prediction: Back Boston here

Congratulations to Miguel Cabrera for collecting his 3,000th hit. And congrats to “first class” passenger Melvin Townsend, who allegedly picked a fight with Mike Tyson and walked away with both ears still intact.

Former president Barack Obama is hosting a nature documentary titled “Our Great National Parks.” The bottle-throwing animals at Yankee Stadium will not be explored. The Guardians’ Myles Straw said the Yankees have the “worst fan base on the planet.” C’mon, Myles. Considering Stadium ticket prices and 33 years of John Sterling, can the fans really be blamed?

The Red Sox and Blue Jays play in Toronto. Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi and Toronto’s Jose Berrios are both 1-0 after three starts. Eovaldi allowed one run over 4 ²/₃ to the Jays at Fenway, while Berrios limited the Bosox to one run over six innings. Taking the road ‘dog Red Sox for 10 units.

Pitcher’s duel. Aaron Nola and Eric Lauer left the game scoreless. Christian Yelich’s sac fly in the ninth won it. Brewers 1, Phils 0. Loss. Still up +63 chaseutleys.