Red Sox vs. Athletics prediction: Boston the pick

Well played, Mayor Eric Adams. With gunshots flying across New York City, the Mayor, unable to make a dent on the frequent flyers, has appointed a “Gun Czar.”
Hmm. If things go south, Stitches will be appointing a “Pick Czar” in order to deflect blame as well.
The Red Sox head west. First stop: Oakland. Boston’s Nick Pivetta (4-4, 3.95) has won three straight games, allowing five runs over 21 innings to even his record on the year.
The Sox are hoping to even their record against the Athletics, who were 7-20 at home entering Friday. Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (5-1, 2.15) suffered his first loss of the year in his last start. Amazing, considering the A’s overall record.
Thinking Pivetta holds the A’s at bay while the Bosox eventually burn Blackburn. Play 10 units on the Red Sox.
No need for that “Pick Czar” yet. Shane Bieber struck out 11, Owen Miller had four RBIs and the Guardians doubled up the O’s 6-3. Winner. Up +794 charboneaus.