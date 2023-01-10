Red Sox star underwent elbow surgery

The Red Sox are likely to start the regular season without Trevor Story.

The team announced Tuesday that their starting shortstop successfully underwent a “bracing procedure” of his UCL — elbow ligament — in his right arm. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted that players “generally” miss four-to-six months after undergoing this surgery. That would place Story’s return to the Red Sox as being somewhere between May and July.

Last offseason, the Red Sox signed Story to a six-year deal worth $140 million.

Story hit .238 with 16 home runs, 66 RBIs and a .737 OPS in 94 games last season. Story previously made two All-Star teams with the Rockies.

Trevor Story is expected to miss regular season time after undergoing elbow surgery. G Fiume

The 30-year-old Story is headed into his eighth MLB season. It has not been disclosed whether this surgery was a result an issue last season or if it was something that flared up during offseason training.

Red Sox fans have been antsy after the team went 78-84 and finished last place in the AL East last year. Last month, infielder Xander Bogaerts left the team in free agency for the Padres on an 11-year deal worth $280 million, allowing Story to move back to his natural shortstop position after playing second base for Boston in 2022.

The organization did retain third baseman Rafael Devers on an 11-year, $331 million contract that was doled out last week.

The Red Sox are listed as 80-to-1 to win the World Series and 16-to-1 to win the AL East in 2023 in the gambling odds on FanDuel.