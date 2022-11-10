Red Sox remain far apart with Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts

LAS VEGAS — The Red Sox are in active talks with homegrown stars Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, but sources suggest there is plenty of work to do to complete a deal with either of them.

The feeling is their chances at present are somewhat better to get a Devers deal done, but sources say they remain “oceans apart” in even those talks.

The Red Sox are said to have offered Devers a bit more than the $212 million deal Austin Riley signed with the Braves, but he is seeking significantly more than that. He has the most extra-base hits in baseball over the past four years, is second in total bases to Freddie Freeman by two, is also second in RBIs in the American League to Jose Abreu, and third in home runs in the AL to Aaron Judge and Marcus Semien.

Also of significance: Devers, who is seeking $300 million-plus, is only a year away from free agency.

Word is, Devers is willing to be patient, which should come as no surprise since he’s holding a lot of the leverage, if not all of it. One source thought he may even wait to see what happens with his good friend and longtime Red Sox teammate Xander Bogaerts. Perhaps complicating matters, talks with Bogaerts seem even less promising at the time.

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are two contract issues the Red Sox must solve. Getty Images

The pressure would seem to be on Boston, which finished in last place in the tough AL East last season after reaching the postseason in 2021. Fans were apoplectic when the Red Sox traded superstar Mookie Betts in February 2020 after failing to get a deal done with him, and presumably they don’t want to see two more homegrown stars leave.

Bogaerts was said to be none too thrilled the Red Sox offered him only an extra year in spring training on top of the $60 million over three years that remained on his deal, in an effort to prevent him from opting out, which he has now done. Boston is said to have made overtures on Bogaerts recently, but apparently nothing that has moved him.

He is one of four big shortstops on the market — along with Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson. He also is in excellent position considering his defensive upgrades this year and a market that may contain nine or more teams seeking a shortstop. The other teams include the Cubs, Giants, Mariners, Cardinals and Phillies.