Red Sox reach $170 million jersey-patch deal, Mets also interested

The Boston Red Sox have made a mega-deal to corporatize their uniforms — with the Mets also looking into doing the same with theirs.

The Red Sox are in agreement with Massachusetts-based bank MassMutual on a 10-year, $170 million deal to place their logo on Boston’s uniforms, according to Sports Business Journal. This deal eclipses the recently signed Acrisure Stadium deal in Pittsburgh (15 years, $150 million) by $7 million annually.

Boston Red Sox uniform. Getty Images

Other teams are looking to get in on the action too with the amount of money that is on the table. The Mets, according to the Sports Business Journal report, are interested in a $25 million-per-year deal and the Yankees have hired consulting company Legends to broker a sponsorship deal.

The opportunity for teams to earn uniform sponsorship money opened after the new collective bargaining agreement was signed earlier in the year. The rule will go into effect starting with the 2023 MLB season.

The Mets are reportedly trying to land a jersey-patch sponsor. Corey Sipkin

The San Diego Padres were quick to jump on the opportunity, becoming the first team in MLB history to partner with a company to put a sponsorship on their uniforms. Their deal was tiny compared to the Red Sox’s. Only four years, $28 million.

Umpires already wear the crypto company FTX’s logo on their uniforms and come 2023, the MLB will look just like the NBA with sponsorship patches on every jersey.