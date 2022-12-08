Red Sox media, players react to Xander Bogearts leaving for Padres

Xander Bogearts spurned the Red Sox late Wednesday night to sign a monster 11-year, 280 million deal with the San Diego Padres despite Boston claiming it was a priority to re-sign their All-Star shortstop. It was a stunning twist for the franchise – and both Red Sox players and media let out their frustration on social media following the decision.

Red Sox utilityman Enrique Hernandez posted an image to his Instagram Story of he and Bogearts walking together in what appeared to be a hotel lobby, with the song “Baby Come Back” playing over the image. In a second story, Hernandez simply posted a blank background with a sad face emoji.

Fred Lynn, a former player who spent several seasons with the Red Sox in the 1970s, wrote on Twitter: “Bogearts… he will be very different to replace. So was Betts.” Lynn was referring to when Boston traded star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers after the 2019 season instead of giving him a contract extension. Boston lost in the ALCS in 2021, but has failed to make the playoffs in the other two seasons without Betts.

A screengrab from Kike Hernandez’s Instagram story Instagram

Xander Bogearts Getty Images

Some members of the Boston media were a lot more blunt.

“Thanks for everything Xander Bogearts! The Red Sox owners can f–k off,” notoriously outspoken Boston sports fan Bill Simmons wrote on Twitter.

“Spent hours buying into the Red Sox last night. I’m an idiot,” tweeted WEEI radio personality Mike Mutnansky. “Good for Xander. Jon Lester all over again. S–tty offer early. Ends up elsewhere. ‘No. 1 priority’ off to the Padres.”

“What the f–k happened,” wrote DraftKings MLB reporter Jared Carrabis, also a known Red Sox fan.

Bill Simmons Getty Images

It seemed like Boston was trending towards signing their star shorstop, who came up through the Red Sox system and has been with the Major League club since 2013. He has been an All-Star four times, most recently in 2022, and won the Silver Slugger award five times (again, most recently in 2022).

However, the Padres – who have been chasing a star player all offseason, already having reportedly offered huge deals to Aaron Judge and Trea Turner before they signed with the Yankees and Phillies, respectively – swooped in and got the deal done late Wednesday night. They now add Bogearts to an already-stacked lineup that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Boston, meanwhile, may look elsewhere in the shortstop market, with Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson among the big names still available. It’s clear, however, that Bogearts was plan A, B and C for a Red Sox team that missed the playoffs in 2022 and remains in one of the most loaded divisions in baseball.