Red Bulls rally for draw, but still winless at home

Patryk Klimala scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time as the New York Red Bulls remained winless at home, but rallied for a 3-3 draw with Chicago Fire FC in an action-packed contest Wednesday night in Harrison, N.J.

Klimala scored his third goal this season against Chicago when he got a pass from Omir Fernandez and slipped through the center of the box. Klimala then finished it off by blasting a left-footed shot into the center of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Klimala’s goal occurred two minutes after Xherdan Shaqiri gave Chicago a 3-2 lead with a left-footed shot from the middle of the box that went into the bottom left corner.

The Red Bulls (5-2-5, 20 points) are just 0-2-4 at home but improved to 2-0-4 in their past six games.

Keep up with the most important sports news Sign up for Starting Lineup for the biggest stories.

Lewis Morgan and Cameron Harper also scored for the Red Bulls, who rallied late for the second time this season against Chicago (2-5-5, 11 points)

Chris Mueller and Wyatt Omsberg also scored for Chicago, which is 0-5-3 in its past eight games.

New York goalie Carlos Coronel made three saves while Chicago’s Gabriel Slonina stopped one shot.

New York took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute when Morgan converted a penalty kick by burying a right-footed shot over Slonina that wound up in the bottom right corner.

Mueller leveled the game with a spectacular individual move. He corralled the ball while being surrounded by four defenders, made a move around New York’s Tom Edwards and blasted a right-footed shot well over Coronel’s head into the top right corner.

The Fire dominated in the opening minutes of the second half and took a 2-1 lead four minutes in when Omsberg slipped past Fernandez and headed the ball into the net from the left side of the box after getting a headed pass by Jhon Duran.

Chicago’s lead lasted nine minutes, until Harper got a soft pass from Fernandez at the left side of the box and scored on a right-footed shot when Slonina whiffed on the leaping save, allowing the ball to reach the center of the net.