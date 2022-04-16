Red Bulls-Dallas play to a scoreless draw

Carlos Miguel made three saves for the New York Red Bulls and Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas in a 0-0 draw Saturday in Harrison, N.J.
The Red Bulls (3-2-2) outshot Dallas (3-1-3) 13-6, with five shots on goal to three for Dallas.
The Red Bulls next play on Sunday against Orlando City on the road, and Dallas will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.