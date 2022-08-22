Receiver David Sills has big showing in Giants’ preseason win

Three takeaways from the Giants’ 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium:

Sill Yeah!

How about David Sills? A mainstay on the practice squad the past three years, Sills makes plays every summer in camp and he came up big in preseason game No. 2. Sills caught Daniel Jones passes of 12, 20 and 14 yards on a second-quarter touchdown drive and finished the first half with five catches for 56 yards.

David Sills Corey Sipkin

Back in Form

Azeez Ojulari made his preseason debut this summer after missing the first three weeks of camp with a strained hamstring. It did not take long for Ojulari, who led the Giants with eight sacks in 2021, to make a difference. He induced offensive lineman D’Ante Smith into a holding penalty in the first quarter and looked spry.

Center of Attention

So, what happened at the center position? Max Garcia, a guard, started because the other five players ahead of him at center on the depth chart are all hurt. There were no center-quarterback exchange issues when Garcia was in the game. He was replaced in the third quarter by Will Holden, a 6-foot-7 tackle.