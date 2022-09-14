Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig prediction: Odds and pick today

Commercial Content, 21+



It’s been a very different start to the 2022-23 season for Real Madrid and RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid, the defending Champions League champs, are the only team in Europe’s big five leagues that has yet to drop a point domestically and they also looked to be in fine form in their 3-0 win over Celtic in their Champions League opener.

Leipzig is already onto its second manager of the season and lost to Shakhtar Donetsk, a Ukrainian side that lost most of its best players, at home in their Champions League opener.

But the arrival of Marco Rose should bolster a team that is much better than its 2-2-2 record and even goal differential in the Bundesliga. Perhaps that started to show over the weekend when Leipzig pasted Rose’s former side, Borussia Dortmund, 3-0 at Red Bull Arena.

And don’t forget Leipzig started last season slowly before finishing on an 11-3-3 heater that saw them post a +27 goal differential.

This is the perfect time to buy low on Die Roten Bullen and sell high on a Madrid team that will be missing its talismanic striker, Karim Benzema.

The play: RB Leipzig +460 (FanDuel)