Reaction to Kamila Valieva being cleared

Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to continue competing in the 2022 Olympics Monday after allegedly testing positive for a banned substance before the Beijing games began.

The scandal’s conclusion provoked strong reactions from all over the sporting world. The Russians praised the young skater, who will be in action throughout the week as the Olympics continue.

“We do not know how many tears and what moral strength this whole crazy situation has cost Kamila,” the Russian Olympic Committee said, per Reuters. “To go out and train every day with a decision hanging over you, not knowing what will happen tomorrow…

“To force yourself to appear calm in public, allowing your feelings to show only when no one is watching … We don’t know. It’s very personal. But what we know for sure and what we can definitely do is cheer for her tomorrow, then on Thursday with all the strength of our energy.”

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva pictured in action during a training session Getty Images

Valieva trains Monday before the decision was made Getty Images

Oleg Matytsin, the Russian sports minister, added that the CAS arbitrators involved in the appeal “showed integrity, professionalism and carefully considered all the circumstances of the case.”

However, the reaction from other nations and athletes was far more polarizing. United States Olympic & Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement that the committee is “disappointed” in the decision, and called out the Russians for what appears to be a repeat offense.

“Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately, today that is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systematic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia,” Hirshland said.

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Getty Images

United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) CEO Travis Tygart mirrored the sentiment, saying that “Russia has hijacked the competition and stolen the moment from clean athletes and the public.

“In addition to athletes and the public, this young athlete has been terribly let down by the Russians and the global anti-doping system that unfairly cast her into this chaos.”

Follow all the 2022 Olympics action

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that is listed as a banned substance, in December – the result only being flagged six weeks after the test was taken in Russia. The ROC had already won gold in the team skating event, a result Valieva heavily contributed to.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency enacted a temporary ban on competition for Valieva and delayed the medal ceremony for the team event. A separate investigation will determine whether the Russians can keep the medals, according to Sky News.

Valieva is now cleared to continue competing in this week’s events, including the women’s individual competition, in which she is a heavy favorite. There will be no medal ceremony if she finishes in the top three, however.

Tara Lipinski on the Today Show NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I strongly disagree with this decision,” former Olympic skater and current broadcaster Tara Lipinski said on Twitter. “At the end of the day, there was a positive test and there is no question in my mind that she should not be allowed to compete. Regardless of age or timing of the test/results. I believe this will leave a permanent scar on our sport.”