Rays vs. Brewers prediction, MLB pick today: Ride red-hot Brandon Woodruff

FBI raid on Mar-a-Stitcho on Monday.

Federal agents, stunned as we are by our early success, searched for classified documents, any evidence of cheating and even opened our safe. We’re safe.

No evidence of wrongdoing and the only items found in the safe were a few OTB tickets, my Bartolo Colon (mint condition) trading card, a couple of $5 casino chips, electric football, a foul ball I caught off the bat of Lenny Dykstra and Stitches’ last installment in 2018. Proof that we can indeed finish in the black.



Betting on Baseball?

The Rays and Brewers are jockeying for playoff position.

Tampa Bay’s Jeffrey Springs lost to Cleveland then rebounded, blanking the Tigers. Brandon Woodruff takes his turn for Milwaukee.

Burly Brandon hasn’t lost since May, going 4-0 in those seven starts including a two-hitter at Tampa. Play 10 units on the Brew Crew.

Wahoo! Shane Beiber pitched seven shutout innings and the GuarIndians went on to tame the Tigers 5-2. Winner. Up +1,991 oscargambles.