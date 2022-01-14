Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died by suicide

Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez, who passed away earlier this week, died by suicide, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, his body was found in a field near his family’s home in Fort Worth, Texas. He was 28.

Ramirez spent three years in the Rays’ minor league system until he was released in 2018. He rejoined the team as their bullpen catcher a year later, a position he held until his passing.

Ramirez’s family shared a statement following the announcement:

“The loss of our son has been the most excruciating experience we have lived. Unfortunately, we sometimes don’t see the signs. Struggling in silence is not OK. It is our commitment to honor our son’s life by helping other families. No parent should have to endure the loss of their child,” the statement read.

“We are very grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization, whom we consider our family, for their love and support. Our son felt loved by all of you. Thank you to our family, friends and everyone else far and near for the outpouring of love and support. God bless you! Rays Up in Heaven.”