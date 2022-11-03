Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter, dead at 72

Ray Guy, arguably the greatest punter in NFL history, has died at 72 years old.

According to his alma mater, Southern Mississippi, Guy’s death followed a lengthy illness.

Guy, the only punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was selected in the first round, 23rd overall, by the Oakland Raiders in the 1973 NFL Draft. It was the first time a punter had ever been picked in the first round, and it’s only happened one other time since — Steve Little, in 1978 by the Cardinals, and he was also a kicker.

Guy played with the Raiders, who moved to Los Angeles in 1982, through the end of his career in 1986. He made the Pro Bowl seven times and was a first-team All-Pro in six different seasons. He played a role in three Super Bowl championships.

Ray Guy getting elected into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Getty Images

John Madden, who coached Guy on the Raiders from 1973-78, called him “The best punter I’ve ever known.”

“When we first drafted him, it was a heck of a choice,” Madden once said. “I thought then he could be the greatest in the league, but I changed my mind. I think Ray proved he’s the best of all time.”

According to his Southern Miss bio, Guy downed 210 punts inside the 20-yard line, compared to just 128 touchbacks in the NFL. This statistic is also slightly incomplete, as it was not kept his first three seasons in the league.

Ray Guy punting for the Raiders in 1975. Getty Images

He also played defensive back at Southern Miss.

Guy was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014.