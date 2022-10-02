Ravens vs. Bills prediction: Baltimore will outgun Buffalo

The Wildcat returns for his 26th season in The Post. Including the 1997-2021 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 674-562 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (+3) over Buffalo Bills

It’s hard to resist the idea of two talented racehorse sides chasing up and down the field with points in view. Strong Ravens second halves make this work, given their deep, relentless hunger for more points on the scoreboard. It’s nigh impossible to hold back an offense with the resilience and power possessed by the Ravens, given the current rulebook. Baltimore rolls on, for one unit.

Lamar Jackson



ATLANTA FALCONS (+1) over Cleveland Browns

Cleveland is eager to propel the ball down the field, keep it moving and get it back in an effort to post more points. They’re not looking to hold back. But plus-points are a premium under the prevailing circumstances. Embrace Falcons, for one unit, given their improved attack unit, agility and resourcefulness.

Last week: 2-0. Dolphins (W), Cowboys (W).

2022 season: 3-3.