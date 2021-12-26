The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in the Bettor’s Guide. Cat’s record in print stands at 652-562 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

Baltimore Ravens (+3) over CINCINNATI BENGALS

John Harbaugh, Joe Burrow Getty Images (2)

We remain huge fans of Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow and believe he harbors considerable upside. But with that said, Baltimore mentor John Harbaugh is among the league’s best coaches in terms of his ability to coax the maximum out of his men, especially on the tough, testing NFL road. We’re apprehensive about Cincy going conservative with a lead here. The Ravens’ inner toughness rules.

Last week: 1-1. Steelers (W). Cardinals (L).

Season (entering Saturday): 14-15-1.