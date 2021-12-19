Ravens’ Tyler Huntley turns in Lamar Jackson-esque game to nearly beat the Packers

Tyler Huntley had some big shoes to fill on Sunday in a crucial matchup against the Packers.

Though the Ravens came up short late in their bid for the win, falling to Green Bay 31-30 at Lambeau Field, the performance from Huntley in place of the injured Lamar Jackson was stellar, as he finished the day with four total touchdowns and nearly 300 total yards.

Baltimore scored a touchdown with 42 seconds left, when Huntley rushed eight yards up the middle for the score to bring the game to 31-30. Instead of kicking the PAT to tie the game, coach John Harbaugh opted to go for two, and Huntley’s pass to tight end Mark Andrews was tipped on the attempt. The loss dropped Baltimore to second in the AFC North.

Huntley’s line when he ended the afternoon clash was 28-of-40 passing with 215 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions, while rushing 13 times for a team-leading 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson has had seven games this season in which he rushed for at least 50 yards and passed for 200, the most in the league. With the performance from Huntley, the Ravens became only the fourth team to have two different quarterback reach those yardage milestones in a game in a single season, according to Stathead.

Team Year Quarterbacks Saints 2000 Aaron Brooks (1), Jeff Blake (1) Titans 2013 Ryan Fitzpatrick (2), Jake Locker (1) Chiefs 2013 Alex Smith (2), Chase Daniel (1) Eagles 2020 Jalen Hurts (2), Carson Wentz (1)

But Huntley’s performance goes even a bit past anything Jackson has done. Huntley became only the 10th different quarterback to pass and run for two touchdowns each, while passing for 200 and rushing for 50, according to Stathead.

The company he joins isn’t too shabby.

Player Team Year Fran Tarkenton Vikings 1966 Steve Young 49ers 1991 Kordell Stewart Steelers 1997 Steve Young 49ers 1998 Steve McNair Titans 2001 Daunte Culpepper Vikings 2002 Michael Vick Eagles 2010 Cam Newton Panthers 2012 Josh Allen Bills 2018 Russell Wilson Seahawks 2019

Of those, only Young (1998), McNair, Culpepper, Vick, Newton and Wilson accomplished the feat without throwing an interception.

The outing also came in only Huntley’s second career start. He was filling in for Jackson, who was carted off the field during the team’s game against the Browns last week. Huntley made the first start of his career in Week 11 in a 16-13 win against the Bears, completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 219 yards, no touchdowns and an interception with 40 rushing yards on seven carries.

Filling in for Jackson against the Browns, he completed 71 percent of his passes for 270 yards, a touchdown, no picks and 45 rushing yards on six carries. He also lost two fumbles.

This dual-threat playmaking ability is a continuation of what he showed in college, when he was the signal-caller for Utah. In his four years with the Utes — three as the starter — he posted a 67.2 completion percentage with 7,351 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He took 389 carries 1,146 yards and scored on the ground 16 times. He also had a single 58-yard touchdown reception.