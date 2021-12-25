Ravens’ Tyler Huntley on COVID list, Josh Johnson set to start

Josh Johnson essentially was the Jets’ fourth-string quarterback — behind Zach Wilson, Mike White and a just-arrived Joe Flacco — and he still managed to find time this season.

Lightning (or COVID-19) has struck twice.

Tyler Huntley, who was filling in for the injured Lamar Jackson, is going into the health and safety protocols, and Johnson will be the Ravens’ starting quarterback Sunday in Cincinnati. Jackson won’t travel with the team, the Ravens announced Saturday.

Huntley, who has played well in relief of Jackson and threw for two touchdowns in last week’s 31-30 loss to the Packers, was expected to get the nod before entering the protocols. Jackson has not practiced in two weeks due to an ankle he sprained Dec. 12 against the Browns.

It appears Johnson will get a chance with Baltimore for the first time since he first signed there in 2016.

Josh Johnson, who played for the Jets earlier this season, is set to start at QB for the Ravens on Sunday. Getty Images

The 35-year-old is among the most well-traveled players in football, having been signed by 13 teams but reaching the field for five. He has been a backup or third-string in most stops, including in ’16 with Baltimore.

Johnson actually played solidly in a few appearances with the Jets this season after Wilson and White went down and before Flacco was ready to go. He completed 29 of 45 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in his first NFL action since 2018, most of that coming in relief of an injured White on Nov. 4 against the Colts.

Josh Johnson warming up before the Ravens’ loss to the Packers last Sunday. AP

With the Jets’ QB room full and the Ravens’ leaking, Baltimore signed him off the Jets’ practice squad on Dec. 15 — and now appears ready to play him.