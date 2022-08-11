Ravens’ Tony Jefferson admits he needed glasses during NFL career

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson can finally see clearly, now that… he has glasses.

On Wednesday, Jefferson took to Twitter to reveal the “dumbest thing” he might’ve ever done to hinder his play on the field.

“I can’t even lie — I stopped wearing my glasses years ago and that might’ve been the dumbest thing I’ve done. I can see so much clearer and further with my glasses. It’s wild,” tweeted Jefferson.

“Just been going out there regular smh. Just got my contacts too,” the 30-year-old wrote in a separate tweet.

Rich Ohrnberger — a former offensive guard, who played for the Patriots, Cardinals and Chargers — quote-tweeted Jefferson, and recalled his experience with “blurry” vision throughout his NFL career.

“Not joking, I played 7 season through college and in the league blurry as hell… in 2012 I got glasses and contacts,” Ohrnberger tweeted, referring to the year he signed with Arizona.

“Mind Blown. I could read safeties numbers for the first time instead of guessing. Total game changer. …those next couple of years were so much easier!!!”

Tony Jefferson seemed amazed at how much glasses improved his eyesight. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Since entering the league in 2013, Jefferson has recorded 469 combined tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 23 passes defended, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.

After four years with the Cardinals, where he began his pro career, Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Ravens ahead of the 2017 season. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL in 2019, and was released on February 14, 2020.

Jefferson underwent another knee procedure in February 2021, and signed a one-year contract in June with the 49ers, only to be placed on injured reserve in August, and later released.

In February, Jefferson re-signed with the Ravens, and he is relishing in the opportunity to be back on the football field.

“It’s a good time to be a Raven,” he said earlier this month. “I’m just feeling way fresher and way more relaxed when I’m out there. I guess I’m just more appreciative that I’m able to be out here and play football. I’m not going to let any negative thoughts affect the way I play the game. I know where I could have been and I know where I came from. I’m just enjoying it.”

Jefferson’s improved vision could be the catalyst for his best on-field action yet.