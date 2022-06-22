Ravens teammates mourn death of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

“RIP #SackDaddy.”

The Ravens are mourning the death of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who the team announced Wednesday died at the age of 26.

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard tweeted that he “couldn’t believe” the news about his teammate’s death.

“Just absolutely tragic. RIP #SackDaddy,” Ricard wrote, reposting a statement by the Ravens confirming Ferguson’s death.

Pro soccer player Jalen Robinson also referred to Ferguson as “sack daddy” in a tweet, writing, “Life isn’t fair.”

More of Ferguson’s teammates and Ravens brass shared heartbroken tweets on Wednesday, including Baltimore wide receiver James Proche, who wrote, “rest easy 45,” with a dove and black heart emoji.

“The last person I talked to leaving the facility,” Ravens linebacker, Patrick Queen tweeted. “Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer. Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro.”

Jaylon Ferguson with Pernell McPhee in Ravens training camp Getty Images

Baltimore safety Tony Jefferson shared a broken heart on Twitter, and wrote, “young life. Love you bro.”

Ryan Mink, an editorial director for the Ravens, said Ferguson had “big goals and a great personality.”

“Absolutely tragic. I always enjoyed being around Jaylon,” he tweeted.

Ferguson’s agent Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement that the late player’s family “asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

Jaylon Ferguson on the field with the Ravens Getty Images

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson was a standout at Louisiana Tech before the Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 38 games for Baltimore, he tallied 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks while making 10 starts.